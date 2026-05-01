Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I's (NASDAQ:CRAC) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 6th

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I's (NASDAQ:CRAC - Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 6th. Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I's lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Get CRAC alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "sell (e)" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRAC

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ CRAC opened at $10.07 on Friday. Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $3,043,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,458,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $5,973,000.

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I NASDAQ: CRAC is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq exchange. As a blank‑check vehicle, the company was formed to raise capital through a public offering with the primary aim of identifying, negotiating and completing a business combination with one or more operating businesses. Prior to consummation of a qualifying transaction, Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I does not engage in substantive commercial operations beyond the activities necessary to carry out its formation and capital‑raising objectives.

The company's principal activities include managing proceeds raised in its initial public offering, maintaining those funds in trust accounts, conducting due diligence on prospective targets and pursuing mergers, acquisitions or other strategic combinations that would enable the combined entity to become an operating public company.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I wasn't on the list.

While Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here