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Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I's (NASDAQ:CRAC) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 6th

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lock-up expires May 6: Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I's lock-up ends on May 6, freeing insiders and major shareholders to sell shares from the 15,000,000‑share IPO held on Nov. 7 (a $150 million offering at $10.00 per share).
  • Analyst sentiment is negative: Weiss Ratings initiated coverage with a "sell (e)" and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Sell.
  • CRAC is a Nasdaq‑listed SPAC trading around $10 (opened at $10.07), with a one‑year range of $9.89–$10.07 and a 50‑day moving average near $10.02, reflecting very limited price movement since the IPO.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I's (NASDAQ:CRAC - Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 6th. Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I's lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "sell (e)" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRAC

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ CRAC opened at $10.07 on Friday. Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $3,043,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,458,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $5,973,000.

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I NASDAQ: CRAC is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq exchange. As a blank‑check vehicle, the company was formed to raise capital through a public offering with the primary aim of identifying, negotiating and completing a business combination with one or more operating businesses. Prior to consummation of a qualifying transaction, Crown Reserve Acquisition Corp. I does not engage in substantive commercial operations beyond the activities necessary to carry out its formation and capital‑raising objectives.

The company's principal activities include managing proceeds raised in its initial public offering, maintaining those funds in trust accounts, conducting due diligence on prospective targets and pursuing mergers, acquisitions or other strategic combinations that would enable the combined entity to become an operating public company.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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