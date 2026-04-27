CryoPort (CYRX) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect CryoPort to post earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $44.87 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 42.35%.The business had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.92 million. On average, analysts expect CryoPort to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CryoPort Price Performance

CYRX opened at $10.59 on Monday. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company's 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $25,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 103,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,576. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 38,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $300,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 255,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,239.76. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 59,939 shares of company stock valued at $471,183 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 300.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 30.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYRX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CryoPort from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.31.

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CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc NASDAQ: CYRX is a global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry. The company specializes in cryogenic shipping for critical biological materials, supporting the development, clinical testing and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, biologics, vaccines and reproductive medicine. By offering end-to-end supply chain management, CryoPort helps ensure the integrity and viability of temperature-sensitive products from point of origin to destination.

CryoPort's product portfolio includes proprietary cryogenic dry shippers, advanced active and passive thermal packaging, and real-time data monitoring platforms.

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