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Cryptocurrency Stocks Worth Watching - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Bitfarms logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags five cryptocurrency stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Bitfarms (BITF), Galaxy Digital (GLXY), HIVE Digital (HIVE), ZenaTech (ZENA), and Digi Power X (DGXX).
  • These firms cover different crypto-linked business models — miners (Bitfarms, HIVE, Digi Power X), a digital-asset financial and investment firm (Galaxy Digital), and a software/wallet provider (ZenaTech) — giving regulated exposure to crypto but exposing investors to company-specific and broader crypto risks like price volatility and regulatory uncertainty.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bitfarms.

Bitfarms, Galaxy Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, ZenaTech, and Digi Power X are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Cryptocurrency stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models, revenues, or balance sheets are materially tied to digital currencies — for example, crypto miners, exchanges, wallet and infrastructure providers, or firms that hold significant cryptocurrency reserves. For stock market investors, these equities provide a regulated way to gain exposure to the crypto sector while still carrying both company-specific risks and broader crypto-related risks like price volatility and regulatory uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

ZenaTech (ZENA)

ZenaTech, Inc., an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZENA

Digi Power X (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGXX

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bitfarms Right Now?

Before you consider Bitfarms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bitfarms wasn't on the list.

While Bitfarms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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