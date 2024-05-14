Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch

Key Points Cryptocurrency miners are pivoting to artificial intelligence to offset declining profitability in their core business.

This shift leverages existing high-performance computing infrastructure, creating new revenue streams.

Leading mining companies like Riot Platforms are pioneering this transition, with others poised to follow.

The cryptocurrency mining sector was once a symbol of booming growth and rapid innovation, but it now faces a series of daunting challenges. Rising energy costs are squeezing profit margins, and recently, the Bitcoin halving event cut the rewards to mining companies in half. These headwinds are forcing many miners to reevaluate their business models and seek new avenues for sustainable growth. Despite this industry shakeup, a powerful new business model is emerging, poised to redefine the future of crypto mining.

The Rise of the Thinking Machines

Cryptocurrency miners hold a valuable asset within their networks: high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure. Initially intended for validating blockchain transactions, this infrastructure is recognized for its potential in a wide range of computational tasks, with a significant focus on artificial intelligence (AI). The unique asset cryptocurrency miners possess offers a new frontier for utilizing HPC infrastructure beyond its traditional purpose.

AI algorithms require immense processing power to perform machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing tasks. With their readily available HPC infrastructure, crypto miners are ideally suited to meet this growing demand. By allocating a portion of their computing power to AI workloads, miners can unlock several significant benefits:

Diversification: Reducing reliance on volatile cryptocurrency markets by creating alternative revenue streams from AI projects.

Reducing reliance on cryptocurrency markets by creating alternative revenue streams from AI projects. Efficiency Optimization: Utilizing AI algorithms to optimize energy consumption and resource allocation within data centers, leading to improved profitability and reduced operational costs.

Utilizing AI algorithms to optimize energy consumption and resource allocation within data centers, leading to improved and reduced operational costs. Market Growth: Tapping into the rapidly expanding AI sector, which is projected to experience substantial growth over the coming years, presents new revenue generation and expansion avenues.

This convergence of crypto mining and AI is not a theoretical possibility. The shift in the business model is rapidly becoming a reality, as evidenced by the strategic moves of several leading mining companies.

Riot Platforms: Pioneering the Mining-AI Convergence

Riot Platforms is a prominent Bitcoin mining company spearheading the industry's embrace of AI. They have publicly announced plans to allocate a significant portion of their hash rate towards AI applications, demonstrating a proactive approach to diversifying their business model. Hashrate is a universal measure of a cryptocurrency miner's computational power to process and secure a blockchain network transaction. This strategic decision follows impressive financial results, indicating that Riot is well-positioned to invest in and capitalize on the burgeoning AI market.

In the first quarter of 2024, Riot Platform's earnings report showed record-high net income of $211.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $245.7 million, demonstrating robust financial health. Their total revenue for the quarter reached $79.3 million, driven by higher average Bitcoin prices and their Bitcoin mining capacity expansion at the Rockdale Facility. Despite a decrease in Bitcoin production due to the increased network difficulty, Riot's proactive AI strategy suggests they are not solely reliant on Bitcoin's performance for future growth.

Riot's ambitious growth plans further solidify its commitment to the AI pivot. It is currently expanding its Corsicana Facility, which, upon completion, is anticipated to be the largest Bitcoin mining facility globally. When fully developed, this massive undertaking will provide Riot with up to 1 GW of total capacity, establishing a robust infrastructure foundation for Bitcoin mining and AI workloads.

Riot's strategic partnerships also play a crucial role in its AI expansion. They have a long-term master purchase agreement with MicroBT for immersion miners to enhance mining efficiency and performance. Additionally, they have placed a substantial order for 31,500 air-cooled miners for their Rockdale Facility, further expanding their Bitcoin mining capacity and creating a potential pool of computational resources for future AI projects.

Riot Platforms exemplifies how crypto mining companies can successfully navigate the industry's evolving landscape by embracing AI. Their strong financial performance, aggressive expansion plans, and strategic partnerships demonstrate a commitment to leveraging their existing infrastructure for diversified growth and capitalizing on AI's transformative potential.

Hive Blockchain: Adapting for a Hybrid Future

HIVE Blockchain Technologies is a globally diversified crypto mining company that takes a different approach to navigating the industry's challenges. While it hasn't explicitly announced any AI-specific initiatives, its strategic focus on adaptability and diversification suggests it is well-positioned to integrate AI into its operations in the future.

Hive's earnings report highlights its resilience in a volatile market. In the third quarter of 2024, they reported a total revenue of $31.2 million, driven primarily by Bitcoin mining. Their gross operating margin reached $11.3 million, demonstrating efficient operational management. While they reported a net loss of $6.9 million for the quarter, their focus on strategic expansion and upgrading their mining fleet indicates a long-term vision for sustainable growth.

One of Hive's key strengths is its geographical diversification. It operates data centers in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, which provides it with strategic flexibility in managing energy costs and navigating regulatory risks. This global reach could prove advantageous for securing AI projects in various markets, leveraging its existing infrastructure across multiple jurisdictions.

Hive is also actively pursuing growth opportunities beyond traditional Bitcoin mining. They are expanding their high-performance computing (HPC) business, utilizing their inventory of over 38,000 GPUs. This move demonstrates their recognition of the growing demand for HPC services in sectors like AI, machine learning, and advanced data analytics.

While less focused on AI at present, Hive's strategic approach reveals that the company is building the foundational infrastructure and operational expertise necessary for seamless AI integration in the future. Their commitment to diversification, efficiency, and global expansion suggests that they are preparing to capitalize on the convergence of crypto mining and AI as the industry evolves.

Canaan: Enabling AI-Powered Mining

Canaan is a leading Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer that offers a unique perspective on the industry's AI pivot. They are adapting their operations and developing the essential hardware that will enable other mining companies to embrace AI. This strategic positioning places them at the heart of the industry's transformation, shaping the technological landscape of AI-powered mining.

Canaan's earnings report demonstrated its success in capitalizing on the growing demand for AI-ready mining hardware. In the fourth quarter of 2023, they reported a 45.7% quarter-over-quarter increase in total computing power sold, reaching 5.5 million Thash/s. This growth drove their revenue up 47.3% quarter-over-quarter, reaching $49.1 million. While their mining revenue remained relatively small at $3.7 million, their focus on hardware development suggests they see their primary role in enabling other miners to integrate AI into their operations. Canaan’s financial report for the first quarter of 2024 is due on May 17th, and Canaan’s analyst community is looking forward to the updated financial data and strategic plan.

Canaan's strategic initiatives center around fortifying its operational and financial foundations for future growth. It is actively securing contracts with public company clients, leveraging its multifaceted sales system and prioritizing product quality and delivery capabilities. This focus on establishing solid customer relationships and providing reliable hardware solutions will be crucial for Canaan's success as the demand for AI-ready mining infrastructure increases.

Bitfarms: The Wild Card

Bitfarms is a rapidly growing crypto mining company presenting a more complex story marked by ambition and uncertainty. They are aggressively pursuing expansion plans to triple their hash rate to 21 EH/s by the end of 2024. However, their recent leadership transition and upcoming earnings call, delayed to May 15th due to CEO-related issues, create a sense of anticipation and raise questions about their future strategic direction.

Bitfarms' growth strategy is centered around their operations in Paraguay, where they are developing two new facilities: Paso Pe (70 MW) and Yguazu (100 MW). This ambitious expansion will significantly increase their mining capacity and provide them with the infrastructure required for future AI integration. They are also exploring opportunities through miner redeployment, acquisitions, and further farm development, indicating a willingness to pursue diverse avenues for growth.

However, the recent termination of their CEO and the subsequent lawsuit create a cloud of uncertainty over Bitfarms’ financial future. The company's statement regarding its intention to vigorously defend itself against the lawsuit suggests a potential distraction for management and a possible strain on financial resources. Bitfarms’ earnings call will be a crucial time for the company to address these concerns, provide a clear roadmap for the future, and instill confidence in investors.

While Bitfarms' current focus is on expanding their Bitcoin mining operations, the industry's shift towards AI presents a compelling opportunity for their new CEO. An industry veteran will likely recognize the strategic importance of AI integration, especially given Bitfarms' substantial infrastructure investments. The upcoming earnings call could reveal whether they plan to capitalize on this trend, potentially leveraging their growing capacity for AI workloads and positioning themselves as players in the evolving sector.

The Future of Crypto Mining

The cryptocurrency mining industry is at a crossroads. As traditional challenges threaten profitability, the integration of AI emerges as a compelling solution, offering miners a path toward diversification, efficiency optimization, and long-term growth. Companies like Riot Platforms lead the charge, actively embracing AI and demonstrating its transformative potential. Others, like Hive Blockchain and Canaan, are strategically positioning themselves to capitalize on this convergence, building the infrastructure and expertise necessary for a future where blockchain and AI go hand in hand.

The crypto mining sector's evolution is far from complete. As the industry adapts to new realities and embraces technological advancements, investors seeking growth opportunities should closely monitor those companies at the forefront of this exciting transformation. The convergence of blockchain and AI is rewriting the rules of the game, and those who understand and capitalize on this shift stand to reap significant rewards.

