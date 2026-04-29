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CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sets New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
CSL logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares hit a new 52-week low of $21.61 and last traded at $22.1185 (down about 3.2%) on a volume of 13,981 shares.
  • Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSL from "moderate buy" to "hold"; overall analyst coverage shows one Strong Buy and two Holds, giving an average rating of "Moderate Buy".
  • Technicals show a sharp decline with the 50‑day moving average at $29.05 versus the 200‑day at $49.43, while CSL is a global biotechnology company focused on plasma‑derived therapies, vaccines (Seqirus) and plasma collection (CSL Plasma).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of CSL.

Shares of CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $22.1185, with a volume of 13981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded CSL from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on CSLLY

CSL Stock Down 3.2%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43.

CSL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited OTCMKTS: CSLLY is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL's acquisition of Novartis' influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company's product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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While CSL currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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