CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Trading Down 6.7% - What's Next?

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY - Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.0890. 6,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 427,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSLLY. Zacks Research raised shares of CSL from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of CSL from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

CSL Trading Down 4.4%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited OTCMKTS: CSLLY is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL's acquisition of Novartis' influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company's product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

Further Reading

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