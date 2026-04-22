Free Trial
→ What The SpaceX Banks Aren't Telling You To Do (From Americas Gold Company) (Ad)tc pixel

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Trading Down 6.7% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
CSL logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CSL ADR fell 6.7% mid-day to $23.09 (low $23.05) with just 6,939 shares traded, about 98% below its average session volume of 427,335 after a prior close of $24.75.
  • Analyst opinions are mixed: Zacks upgraded CSL from "strong sell" to "hold" while RBC downgraded it from "moderate buy" to "hold"; the consensus from available analysts is one Strong Buy and two Holds, averaging a "Moderate Buy".
  • The stock is trading well below its technical levels, with a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01, indicating a sustained downtrend versus recent history.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY - Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.0890. 6,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 427,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSLLY. Zacks Research raised shares of CSL from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of CSL from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

CSL Trading Down 4.4%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01.

CSL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited OTCMKTS: CSLLY is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL's acquisition of Novartis' influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company's product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CSL Right Now?

Before you consider CSL, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CSL wasn't on the list.

While CSL currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines