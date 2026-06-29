CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

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Insider Transactions at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $464,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 353,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,430,015.30. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Boone sold 136,708 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $6,384,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 208,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,742,647.40. This represents a 39.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 39,996 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company's stock.

More CSX News

Here are the key news stories impacting CSX this week:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $47.66 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CSX has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 21.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. CSX's payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX's freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

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