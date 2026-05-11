CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.6667.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JonesTrading upped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised CTO Realty Growth from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

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CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $20.26 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.25 million, a PE ratio of 96.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 9.06%.CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. CTO Realty Growth's dividend payout ratio is currently 723.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,746 shares of the company's stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,989 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company's stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,895 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company's primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT's portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

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