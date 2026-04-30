CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised CTO Realty Growth from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JonesTrading increased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $671.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.89 million. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,166,067 shares of the company's stock worth $58,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,270 shares of the company's stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,295 shares of the company's stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 141,574 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 615,667 shares of the company's stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 26,296 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 474,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 79,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting CTO Realty Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting CTO Realty Growth this week:

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company's primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT's portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

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