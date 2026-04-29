CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.3290, with a volume of 15971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts: Sign Up

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. CTO Realty Growth's payout ratio is currently 1,688.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday. JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTO

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTO. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 268,079 shares of the company's stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 162,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,295 shares of the company's stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 141,574 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360,108 shares of the company's stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,648 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 2.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.22 million, a P/E ratio of 225.14 and a beta of 0.60.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company's primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT's portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CTO Realty Growth, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CTO Realty Growth wasn't on the list.

While CTO Realty Growth currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here