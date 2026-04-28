CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 1.76%. CTO Realty Growth updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.190-2.240 EPS.

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CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:CTO traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. 125,556 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $640.55 million, a P/E ratio of 218.61 and a beta of 0.60.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. CTO Realty Growth's payout ratio is 1,688.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JonesTrading reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CTO Realty Growth to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Report on CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company's primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT's portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

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