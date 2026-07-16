CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 67619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JonesTrading lifted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 3.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $748.89 million, a PE ratio of 105.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.89 million. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CTO Realty Growth's payout ratio is currently 723.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,654 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company's stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company's primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT's portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

Further Reading

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