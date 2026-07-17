CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.52, but opened at $22.36. CTO Realty Growth shares last traded at $22.4670, with a volume of 15,695 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JonesTrading boosted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $758.36 million, a P/E ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 0.60.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.89 million. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CTO Realty Growth's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 723.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company's stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company's primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT's portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

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