CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JonesTrading Analyst Says

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JonesTrading from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. JonesTrading's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTO. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.67.

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CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of CTO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.33. 324,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,156. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.94 million, a P/E ratio of 225.91 and a beta of 0.60.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.89 million. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company's primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT's portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

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