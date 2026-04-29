CTS (NYSE:CTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. CTS had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $139.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $136.83 million. CTS updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.350-2.450 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from CTS's conference call:

Q1 results beat expectations: Sales were $139M (+11% YoY), diversified markets +18%, adjusted EPS $0.62 (vs. $0.44), gross margin expanded 250 bps to 39.5%, and book-to-bill was 1.1.

Sales were $139M (+11% YoY), diversified markets +18%, adjusted EPS $0.62 (vs. $0.44), gross margin expanded 250 bps to 39.5%, and book-to-bill was 1.1. Medical and industrial momentum: Medical sales rose 28% with capacity being added for aesthetics and bookings up 18%; industrial sales grew 14% with bookings up 28% and a book-to-bill of 1.29, improving earnings quality.

Medical sales rose 28% with capacity being added for aesthetics and bookings up 18%; industrial sales grew 14% with bookings up 28% and a book-to-bill of 1.29, improving earnings quality. Aerospace/defense and transportation are mixed: A&D sales up 11% but bookings <1 with expected funding pickup in H2 and a potential $20M 5-year underwater hull penetrator opportunity; transportation revenue was stable (+3%) with new wins and a ~$1.1B backlog, but full-year light-vehicle volumes are expected to soften.

A&D sales up 11% but bookings <1 with expected funding pickup in H2 and a potential $20M 5-year underwater hull penetrator opportunity; transportation revenue was stable (+3%) with new wins and a ~$1.1B backlog, but full-year light-vehicle volumes are expected to soften. Strong cash position and balanced capital allocation: Generated $17M operating cash flow, $91M cash, $63M debt, returned $10M to shareholders in Q1, repurchased ~$9M of stock with $82M remaining authorization, and remain active on strategic M&A.

Generated $17M operating cash flow, $91M cash, $63M debt, returned $10M to shareholders in Q1, repurchased ~$9M of stock with $82M remaining authorization, and remain active on strategic M&A. Near-term margin and macro risks: Management flagged cost pressures from precious metals, resin/oil-driven inflation, supply-chain risks (rare earths, semiconductors), and potential tariff impacts, which could create short-term headwinds.

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CTS Price Performance

CTS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.35. 503,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,012. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.30.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. CTS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CTS by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,036 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in CTS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,904 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CTS by 12.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,113 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in CTS by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,542 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company's stock.

More CTS News

Here are the key news stories impacting CTS this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTS. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded CTS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTS

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation NYSE: CTS is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company's core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

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