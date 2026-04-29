CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.350-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $560.0 million-$580.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.7 million.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised CTS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on CTS

CTS Price Performance

NYSE:CTS opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. CTS has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $59.66.

CTS (NYSE:CTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. CTS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 12.07%.The firm had revenue of $139.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $136.83 million. CTS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. CTS's payout ratio is 7.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 26,233 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 14.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CTS in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CTS by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,113 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation NYSE: CTS is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company's core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

Further Reading

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