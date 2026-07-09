Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $6.34. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 41,099 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CPIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $93.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 188,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc NASDAQ: CPIX is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Nashville, Tennessee, focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of hospital and acute care products. Founded in 1993, the company has built a portfolio of branded therapeutics designed to address critical care needs in emergency medicine, critical care units and other hospital settings. Cumberland's strategy emphasizes in-licensing and acquiring products that have established safety and efficacy profiles but limited market reach, then leveraging its sales network to expand their commercial footprint.

The company's flagship products include Acetadote (N-acetylcysteine injection), the only FDA-approved antidote for acetaminophen overdose administered intravenously; Vasostrict (vasopressin injection), used to raise blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock; Cerebrex (diclofenac sodium injection), an anti-inflammatory agent for managing acute pain and fever; and Dynastat (parecoxib sodium), a COX-2 inhibitor for postoperative pain relief.

Further Reading

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