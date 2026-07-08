Why Exxon Could Be the Market's Next Big Comeback Stock

Exxon’s NYSE: XOM Q2 price pullback is an opportune entry point, as the move is tied to oil’s price decline and oil prices are set to rebound. The tenuous truce with Iran is apparently over, leaving its oil supply embargoed and Persian Gulf capacity back to locked-in status.

ExxonMobil Today XOM ExxonMobil $140.04 -1.65 (-1.16%) 52-Week Range $105.53 ▼ $176.41 Dividend Yield 2.94% P/E Ratio 23.61 Price Target $164.70 Add to Watchlist

Oil prices may not reach their recent highs, but are expected to remain above long-running averages for the foreseeable future, underpinning healthy cash flows for this and other energy producers.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

In this scenario, Exxon is not only positioned for windfall Q2 profits but also to sustain elevated profitability into next year, setting it up to sustain its industry-leading capital return. The rebound in its share price will likely take it to a fresh all-time high, a forecast echoed by the technical setup. Down significantly from early 2026 highs, XOM is deeply oversold with a MACD convergence in play.

This suggests the recent highs will be at least retested and that fresh highs are likely.

Exxon’s Industry-Leading Capital Return Is Safer Than Ever

Exxon’s dividend yield isn’t the highest among energy companies, but its total return is viewed as industry-leading due to its volume, consistency, and growth trajectory. Capital return in 2025 topped $37 billion, with $17.2 billion paid in dividends and the remainder in share buybacks. Its dividend payment is the 2nd-highest among S&P 500 companies, ranking 5th-best in corporate history.

What investors should not expect is a sudden increase in capital return volume as management takes a more prudent approach, choosing to sustain a semi-aggressive return over time, regardless of the oil cycle, rather than adjusting it periodically as oil prices change. The impact of 2026’s oil price spike is that Exxon’s cash flow and balance sheet are strengthened, bolstering the capital return outlook while enabling reinvestment in new technology, efficiency, and future production.

The critical takeaway is that this incredibly reliable capital return yields approximately 2.9% as of early July. The distribution has grown annually for more than 40 years, and Exxon is on track to be crowned a Dividend King. This is an historical achievement and worth more to investors than a new title: achieving the milestone will increase its attractiveness to buy-and-hold investors, potentially spurring an influx of capital linked to Dividend King index funds. Exxon’s buyback activity reduced the count by an average of 3.8% year over year as of Q1 2026.

Exxon Sees Multi-Billion Dollar Boost in Q2

ExxonMobil MarketRank™ Stock Analysis Overall MarketRank™ 94th Percentile Analyst Rating Moderate Buy Upside/Downside 17.5% Upside Short Interest Level Healthy Dividend Strength Strong News Sentiment 0.90 Insider Trading N/A Proj. Earnings Growth -6.97% See Full Analysis

Exxon has foreshadowed a solid Q2 report, issuing a forecast of a $4 billion sequential impact from oil price movements, approximately 50% of Q1 adjusted earnings. The gains will be spread across upstream and downstream elements and derivative trading, as high oil prices bolster production revenue and margin, while crack spreads drive refiner margins. As it stands, analysts are forecasting 125% year-over-year (YOY) earnings growth and may be underestimating the company’s strengths.

Analysts and institutional trends reflect the strength of this company. MarketBeat tracks 21 analysts rating it at a consensus Moderate Buy with a 52% Buy-side bias. Coverage and sentiment have been firm and steady on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis, with price targets rising over the past year. The midpoint target of $164.50 represents a modest double-digit upside relative to early July trading and aligns with recent highs, while the high end is sufficient for a fresh high.

The likely outcome is that Exxon’s results will be sufficient to sustain analysts' optimism, prompting them to raise their targets over time. Institutions, meanwhile, are following the analysts' lead and accumulating at an aggressive $2-to-$1 TTM pace, limiting downside risk in Q2.

Exxon’s Quality Capital Return Is Not Without Risks

Exxon’s biggest risks include sensitivity to oil price fluctuations, operational concentration, geopolitical risk, hedging, and climate policy. Aside from oil price fluctuations, operational concentration and climate are the biggest risks. Hedging activity tends to aid in long-term results but has negative near-term, non-cash effects on quarterly results, noted as estimated unfavorable timing effects in the earnings reports.

Production concentration opens the door to regional risk, including environmental crackdowns in the U.S. and disputes between Guyana and Venezuela over key oil production assets. Climate risk includes the long-term impact of oil consumption on the global ecosystem, as well as near-term risks from legal settlements. Suits such as one in Colorado open the door to significant financial risk if they fall in favor of defendants. Offsetting catalysts include the massive drawdown in global stockpiles caused by the war in Iran, sluggish production recovery, and the resulting impact on pricing and demand.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here