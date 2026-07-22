Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $8.06. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 137,133 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CPIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.5%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.09.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.50 million.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 188,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company's stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc NASDAQ: CPIX is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Nashville, Tennessee, focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of hospital and acute care products. Founded in 1993, the company has built a portfolio of branded therapeutics designed to address critical care needs in emergency medicine, critical care units and other hospital settings. Cumberland's strategy emphasizes in-licensing and acquiring products that have established safety and efficacy profiles but limited market reach, then leveraging its sales network to expand their commercial footprint.

The company's flagship products include Acetadote (N-acetylcysteine injection), the only FDA-approved antidote for acetaminophen overdose administered intravenously; Vasostrict (vasopressin injection), used to raise blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock; Cerebrex (diclofenac sodium injection), an anti-inflammatory agent for managing acute pain and fever; and Dynastat (parecoxib sodium), a COX-2 inhibitor for postoperative pain relief.

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