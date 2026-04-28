Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.3920, with a volume of 47845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 21.78%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS.

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Curbline Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Curbline Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. Curbline Properties's payout ratio is 178.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CURB. Wolfe Research raised Curbline Properties from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Curbline Properties from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curbline Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Curbline Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CURB

Insider Transactions at Curbline Properties

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares of Curbline Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $2,244,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,591,997.51. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the first quarter valued at $650,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 18.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the first quarter valued at $1,109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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