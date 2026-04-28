CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives "Outperform" Rating from Barrington Research

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research's target price suggests a potential upside of 67.43% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CuriosityStream from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.17.

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CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 49,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,362. The company has a market capitalization of $193.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.93. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream, Inc NASDAQ: CURI is a global streaming media company specializing in factual content across science, nature, history and technology. Founded in 2015 by John Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel, CuriosityStream offers on-demand documentaries, series and short-form programming designed to inform and entertain viewers with high-quality educational content. The company's library features both original productions and licensed titles, covering topics such as space exploration, wildlife conservation, archaeology and cutting-edge scientific research.

Since its launch, CuriosityStream has expanded its reach to subscribers in more than 175 countries, delivering content in multiple languages and via a range of platforms.

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