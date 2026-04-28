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CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives "Outperform" Rating from Barrington Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
CuriosityStream logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Barrington Research reissued an Outperform rating on CuriosityStream with a $5.50 price target, implying roughly a 67.43% upside from the prior close.
  • CuriosityStream reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter (missing estimates by $0.02) while slightly beating revenue at $19.2M, and remains unprofitable with negative ROE and net margin; the stock trades around $3.29 with a market cap of ~$194M and a consensus analyst target of $6.17 (Moderate Buy).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research's target price suggests a potential upside of 67.43% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CuriosityStream from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 49,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,362. The company has a market capitalization of $193.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 1.93. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream, Inc NASDAQ: CURI is a global streaming media company specializing in factual content across science, nature, history and technology. Founded in 2015 by John Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel, CuriosityStream offers on-demand documentaries, series and short-form programming designed to inform and entertain viewers with high-quality educational content. The company's library features both original productions and licensed titles, covering topics such as space exploration, wildlife conservation, archaeology and cutting-edge scientific research.

Since its launch, CuriosityStream has expanded its reach to subscribers in more than 175 countries, delivering content in multiple languages and via a range of platforms.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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