CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Trading 3.8% Higher - Should You Buy?

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI - Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 211,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 325,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Singular Research raised shares of CuriosityStream to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Trading Up 3.8%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $143.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.74.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CuriosityStream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from CuriosityStream's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.9%. CuriosityStream's payout ratio is presently -261.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CuriosityStream

In other CuriosityStream news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb bought 94,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $258,261.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,945,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,713.84. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Brady Hayden sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $77,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,443.52. This trade represents a 29.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 31.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the third quarter worth $54,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream, Inc NASDAQ: CURI is a global streaming media company specializing in factual content across science, nature, history and technology. Founded in 2015 by John Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel, CuriosityStream offers on-demand documentaries, series and short-form programming designed to inform and entertain viewers with high-quality educational content. The company's library features both original productions and licensed titles, covering topics such as space exploration, wildlife conservation, archaeology and cutting-edge scientific research.

Since its launch, CuriosityStream has expanded its reach to subscribers in more than 175 countries, delivering content in multiple languages and via a range of platforms.

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