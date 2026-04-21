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Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Stock Price Up 1.1% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Currency Exchange International logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares rose 1.1% to C$25.00 on Tuesday, trading as high as C$25.00 with ~4,576 shares changing hands (about 16% above average volume).
  • Acumen Capital raised its price target from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and issued a Buy rating; the consensus rating is currently Buy with an average target of C$32.00.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap C$149.6M, P/E 13.74, last-quarter EPS C$0.44 on C$21.01M revenue, net margin 15.22% and ROE 13.26%, with analysts forecasting ~C$2.93 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI - Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.00 and last traded at C$25.00. Approximately 4,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Currency Exchange International from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$32.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXI

Currency Exchange International Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.54. The company has a current ratio of 62.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 15.22%.The firm had revenue of C$21.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 2.9278107 earnings per share for the current year.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Currency Exchange International Corp operates as a money service business and provides currency exchange, wire transfer, and cheque cashing services at its locations in the United States and Canada. The company earns maximum revenue from the United States of America. The company earns revenue in the form of Commission and Fee income.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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