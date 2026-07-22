Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $509.7590 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $461.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $452.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Custom Truck One Source's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

CTOS stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial set a $13.00 target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Custom Truck One Source

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,859 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company's stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc NYSE: CTOS is a North American provider of specialty rental equipment, parts and services. The company's fleet encompasses a wide range of assets, including cranes, aerial work platforms, trench safety and shoring equipment, fluid management solutions, generators and other industrial machinery. Customers rely on Custom Truck One Source to support projects in construction, energy, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, municipalities and large-scale events.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Custom Truck One Source has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of more than 140 branch locations across the United States and Canada.

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