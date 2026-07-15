CVB Financial (CVBF) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

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CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.29 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 32.05%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CVB Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVB Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CVBF opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.65. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVB Financial's payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised CVB Financial from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVB Financial

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 50,242 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,815.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 796,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,840,877.60. The trade was a 6.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CVB Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,281,980 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $135,447,000 after buying an additional 171,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,488,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $102,092,000 after acquiring an additional 67,563 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 17,051.0% in the fourth quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 2,223,972 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,005 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,031,381 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,784,000 after acquiring an additional 74,914 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,272 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a California-based commercial bank whose operations trace back to 1974. Headquartered in Ontario, California, the company provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its community-focused branch network. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol CVBF, CVB Financial oversees strategic planning, corporate governance and long-term growth initiatives for its subsidiary.

The company's core business activities include commercial lending, real estate financing, equipment leasing and Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.

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