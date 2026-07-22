CVR Energy (CVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect CVR Energy to announce earnings of $0.4882 per share and revenue of $2.1763 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CVR Energy Price Performance

CVR Energy stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.19 and a beta of 0.83. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. CVR Energy's payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVR Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "sell" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and an average target price of $30.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 48.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is an independent downstream energy company engaged primarily in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer production in the United States. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy operates through two reportable segments—Petroleum Products and Nitrogen Fertilizers—leveraging its refining expertise and distribution network to serve both wholesale and retail markets across key regions in the U.S.

In its Petroleum Products segment, the company owns and operates the Coffeyville, Kansas refinery, which has the capability to process various grades of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

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