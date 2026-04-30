CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

CVR Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVR Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 111.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.6%.

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CVR Energy Trading Down 3.4%

CVI stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.96. The company's stock had a trading volume of 686,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,073. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 0.94. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $41.67. The business's 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 0.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 275,012 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $5,888,006.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,201,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,432,143.75. This represents a 0.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 783,404 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,044. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,217,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 65,340 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 40,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,127 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $13,867,000 after buying an additional 106,350 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CVR Energy by 69.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 458,214 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $16,716,000 after buying an additional 187,620 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 95.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,985 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 191,584 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is an independent downstream energy company engaged primarily in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer production in the United States. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy operates through two reportable segments—Petroleum Products and Nitrogen Fertilizers—leveraging its refining expertise and distribution network to serve both wholesale and retail markets across key regions in the U.S.

In its Petroleum Products segment, the company owns and operates the Coffeyville, Kansas refinery, which has the capability to process various grades of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

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