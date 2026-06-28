CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3%

CVS Health stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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