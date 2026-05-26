CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Barclays

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the pharmacy operator's stock. Barclays's price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.32% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Get CVS Health alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $98.43. The firm's 50 day moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 30.2% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 88,301 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 20,471 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in CVS Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 98,269 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in CVS Health by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,741 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here