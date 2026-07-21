CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.28 and last traded at $108.8340, with a volume of 1067687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.61.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.38.

View Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Trading Up 1.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.36. The firm has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. CVS Health's payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.5% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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