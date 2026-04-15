CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $94.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the pharmacy operator's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price suggests a potential upside of 21.09% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Argus reduced their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.05.

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CVS Health Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:CVS opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The company had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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