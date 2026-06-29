CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.28.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE CVS opened at $104.38 on Monday. CVS Health has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $106.15. The business's fifty day moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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