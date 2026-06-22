CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.12 and last traded at $102.8930, with a volume of 3990807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.32.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $62,474,000 after acquiring an additional 134,535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $77,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $40,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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