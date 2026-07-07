CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the pharmacy operator's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target points to a potential upside of 7.71% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVS. DA Davidson increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered CVS Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.60.

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CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $106.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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