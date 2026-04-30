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CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
CyberAgent logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up premarket to $7.96 from $7.245, but the move occurred on very light volume (only 49 shares traded).
  • Earnings beat: CyberAgent reported $0.16 EPS vs. $0.13 expected and revenue of $1.48 billion versus $1.45 billion consensus, with a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.31%.
  • Valuation and technicals: The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E of 15.92, while the stock sits below its 50‑day ($8.18) and 200‑day ($9.10) moving averages and shows strong liquidity (current ratio 2.33) with low leverage (debt/equity 0.35).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.2450, but opened at $7.96. CyberAgent shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands.

CyberAgent Trading Down 4.1%

The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion.

CyberAgent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberAgent, Inc is a Tokyo-based digital services company founded in 1998 by Susumu Fujita. The firm operates across three primary segments—digital advertising, gaming and media—serving clients and consumers mainly in Japan and select markets in Asia. Its headquarters in Shibuya, Tokyo, houses its leadership team led by Fujita in his roles as founder and chief executive officer.

In the digital advertising arena, CyberAgent provides performance marketing, programmatic display advertising, social media promotion and strategic consulting services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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