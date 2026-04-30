CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.2450, but opened at $7.96. CyberAgent shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands.

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CyberAgent Trading Down 4.1%

The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc is a Tokyo-based digital services company founded in 1998 by Susumu Fujita. The firm operates across three primary segments—digital advertising, gaming and media—serving clients and consumers mainly in Japan and select markets in Asia. Its headquarters in Shibuya, Tokyo, houses its leadership team led by Fujita in his roles as founder and chief executive officer.

In the digital advertising arena, CyberAgent provides performance marketing, programmatic display advertising, social media promotion and strategic consulting services.

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