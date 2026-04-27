CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $3.90. CyberAgent shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 25 shares.

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CyberAgent Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.48.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc is a Tokyo‐based digital services company known for its diversified operations in online advertising, media content, and mobile gaming. Founded in 1998 by Susumu Fujita, the company pioneered performance‐based internet advertising in Japan and quickly expanded its reach. CyberAgent operates as a publicly traded entity on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and maintains an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program under the ticker CYGIY on the OTC Markets.

In its advertising segment, CyberAgent provides a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions, including programmatic ad buying, influencer marketing, and data analytics.

Further Reading

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