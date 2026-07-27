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Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH) Stock Price Up 0.9% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Cypherpunk Technologies logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cypherpunk Technologies shares rose 0.9% to $0.6268, despite trading below both its 50-day ($0.80) and 200-day ($0.82) moving averages. Trading volume was approximately 763,000 shares, 53% below the average.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but averages to a “Moderate Buy”, with one Strong Buy and one Sell rating; the consensus price target of $0.90 implies substantial upside.
  • The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share, far worse than the expected $0.04 loss. Cypherpunk is developing cancer therapies while pursuing a digital-asset treasury strategy focused on Zcash.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cypherpunk Technologies.

Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH - Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.6550 and last traded at $0.6268. Approximately 763,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,638,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6215.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYPH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cypherpunk Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cypherpunk Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cypherpunk Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $0.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cypherpunk Technologies

Cypherpunk Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 million, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 0.07.

Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cypherpunk Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYPH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cypherpunk Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypherpunk Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cypherpunk Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cypherpunk Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypherpunk Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cypherpunk Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Cypherpunk Technologies Inc, previously known as Leap Therapeutics, Inc, is a company developing novel therapies for patients with cancer and implementing a digital asset treasury strategy focused on Zcash. The company’s research platform centers on modulating the tumor microenvironment to enhance anti-tumor immune responses. Cypherpunk’s proprietary pipeline includes DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize Dickkopf-1 (DKK1), a protein implicated in tumor growth and immune evasion.

DKN-01 is being evaluated both as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab across multiple solid tumor indications, including gastroesophageal, pancreatic and other advanced malignancies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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