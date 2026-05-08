Free Trial
→ The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Cytek Biosciences logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares dropped after an earnings miss: CTKB opened at $4.49 (previous close $4.92) and last traded near $4.37 after reporting Q earnings of ($0.15) per share (vs. consensus ($0.08)) with revenue $44.14M roughly in line with estimates.
  • Mixed analyst outlook but consensus "Hold": Two analysts rate the stock Buy, two Hold and two Sell, producing a MarketBeat consensus rating of Hold and a $5.38 consensus price target.
  • Significant institutional activity: Firms like AQR and Jane Street dramatically increased stakes in Q1 (over 300% gains in holdings), leaving institutions owning about 69.46% of the shares despite the company having a negative net margin (~33%) and negative ROE.
  • Interested in Cytek Biosciences? Here are five stocks we like better.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $4.49. Cytek Biosciences shares last traded at $4.3660, with a volume of 382,324 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTKB shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Cytek Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 394.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 653,277 shares of the company's stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 521,135 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 412.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 344,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 276,972 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 455.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 45,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company's stock.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $563.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences is a biotechnology company specializing in innovative cell analysis solutions. The firm develops and commercializes advanced spectral flow cytometry instruments and associated reagents designed to enable high-parameter single-cell analysis. Its technology platform offers researchers and clinicians enhanced sensitivity, resolution and flexibility compared to traditional flow cytometry methods.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Aurora and Northern Lights spectral cytometry systems, which support simultaneous detection of up to 64 fluorescence parameters.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cytek Biosciences Right Now?

Before you consider Cytek Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cytek Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While Cytek Biosciences currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
The cat is out the bag
The cat is out the bag
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines