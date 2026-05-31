D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.6667.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QBTS. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of D-Wave Quantum from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

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D-Wave Quantum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Positive Sentiment: D-Wave is being highlighted as a potential winner in the quantum computing space after reports said it has stronger analyst-implied upside than peers and is gaining traction from commercial adoption. Article Title

D-Wave is being highlighted as a potential winner in the quantum computing space after reports said it has stronger analyst-implied upside than peers and is gaining traction from commercial adoption. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says quantum computing is moving toward a commercial breakout phase, which supports the bullish narrative around QBTS as an early leader in the sector. Article Title

Recent coverage says quantum computing is moving toward a commercial breakout phase, which supports the bullish narrative around QBTS as an early leader in the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary comparing QBTS with IONQ suggests investors are still weighing which quantum stock will dominate in 2026, keeping attention on the group rather than on one clear winner yet. Article Title

Market commentary comparing QBTS with IONQ suggests investors are still weighing which quantum stock will dominate in 2026, keeping attention on the group rather than on one clear winner yet. Negative Sentiment: CFO John Markovich sold 328,752 shares, a move that can pressure short-term sentiment because insider selling often raises caution about valuation or near-term expectations. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 328,752 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $9,106,430.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,442,820 shares in the company, valued at $39,966,114. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $489,448.36. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 383,553 shares of company stock worth $10,118,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.95. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 21.31 and a current ratio of 21.41. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 2,957.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 80.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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