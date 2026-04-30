D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading Up 11.2% - What's Next?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.3250. Approximately 29,650,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 29,815,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

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Key Headlines Impacting D-Wave Quantum

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management scheduled a first‑ever Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange, increasing institutional visibility and providing a platform to outline product road map and commercialization progress. This event is a near‑term catalyst that likely lifted sentiment. Investor Day Press Release

Management scheduled a first‑ever Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange, increasing institutional visibility and providing a platform to outline product road map and commercialization progress. This event is a near‑term catalyst that likely lifted sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded QBTS from “strong sell” to “hold,” removing an immediate sell signal and supporting improved investor sentiment. Upgrades like this often attract short‑term buyers. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks Research upgraded QBTS from “strong sell” to “hold,” removing an immediate sell signal and supporting improved investor sentiment. Upgrades like this often attract short‑term buyers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and trade pieces highlighting AI‑quantum convergence and bookings growth have revived bullish narratives that QBTS can benefit from large AI workloads and policy support, offering upside if execution follows. QBTS vs RGTI Upside Analysis

Analysts and trade pieces highlighting AI‑quantum convergence and bookings growth have revived bullish narratives that QBTS can benefit from large AI workloads and policy support, offering upside if execution follows. Neutral Sentiment: D‑Wave is actively courting investors via conferences and roadshows to stress its “dual‑platform” annealing + gate‑model strategy; this increases visibility but doesn’t guarantee faster revenue scale. Watch for customer wins and contract disclosures. Investor Outreach Coverage

D‑Wave is actively courting investors via conferences and roadshows to stress its “dual‑platform” annealing + gate‑model strategy; this increases visibility but doesn’t guarantee faster revenue scale. Watch for customer wins and contract disclosures. Neutral Sentiment: Balanced analyst takes (e.g., “Bull vs. Bear”) outline clear upside if tech leadership and bookings accelerate, but note persistent execution risk; these pieces inform but don’t move fundamentals immediately. Bull vs. Bear Analysis

Balanced analyst takes (e.g., “Bull vs. Bear”) outline clear upside if tech leadership and bookings accelerate, but note persistent execution risk; these pieces inform but don’t move fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term caution from recent earnings: D‑Wave missed EPS and revenue estimates in its last quarter, and third‑party articles flag high valuation volatility and a wide negative net margin — factors that keep downside risk if bookings or margins disappoint. Earnings / Valuation Concerns

Analyst Ratings Changes

QBTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded D-Wave Quantum from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 42.38, a quick ratio of 42.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,444.10% and a negative return on equity of 58.58%. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 million. The company's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

In related news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $489,448.36. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $144,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,652.03. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 31,776 shares of company stock worth $574,571 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QBTS. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 201.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,765 shares of the company's stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 134,066 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 93.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,572 shares of the company's stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 52,437 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 125.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,786 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company's stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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