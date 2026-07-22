DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the bank's stock. DA Davidson's target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.02% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $186.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Brean Capital downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.43.

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Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.31. The stock had a trading volume of 241,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,582. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company's 50 day moving average price is $155.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.20. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $119.61 and a 1-year high of $167.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.15. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $738.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,014.88. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 9,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,425,546.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 179,810 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,324.20. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,386. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company's stock.

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About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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