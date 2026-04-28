DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock Price

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. DA Davidson's price target suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBT. Raymond James Financial raised HBT Financial from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HBT Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised HBT Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised HBT Financial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $30.20.

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HBT Financial Stock Up 4.1%

HBT stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. 19,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,735. The firm's 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.56.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 26.20%.The business had revenue of $67.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 257,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 87,085 shares during the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 117.8% during the third quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 50,047 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Lenoir, North Carolina. Through its subsidiary, HomeTrust Bank, the company provides a full suite of personal and business banking services across western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee and Upstate South Carolina. The company's operations include a network of branch offices, ATMs and online banking platforms designed to serve both urban and rural communities in its primary market areas.

HomeTrust Bank's product offerings encompass traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

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