DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock Price

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. DA Davidson's price objective points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBRK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rubrik and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rubrik from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.12.

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Rubrik Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:RBRK opened at $77.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.28 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $502,219.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $643,897.19. This represents a 354.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,326 shares in the company, valued at $174,450. The trade was a 54.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 398,939 shares of company stock valued at $27,628,167 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,907,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 21.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 319,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,904,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,680,000 after purchasing an additional 151,234 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 210.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 70,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 1,228.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Rubrik News

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About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Further Reading

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