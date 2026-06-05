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DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
June 5, 2026
Rubrik logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • DA Davidson raised its price target on Rubrik from $70 to $90 and kept a buy rating, implying about 16.85% upside from the current share price.
  • Rubrik reported better-than-expected Q1 fiscal 2027 results, with EPS of $0.16 and revenue of $387.1 million, while revenue rose 39% year over year.
  • The company also lifted guidance for Q2 and full-year FY2027, but recent insider selling has added some near-term caution despite strong institutional interest and analyst support.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. DA Davidson's price objective points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBRK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rubrik and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rubrik from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.12.

Get Our Latest Report on Rubrik

Rubrik Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:RBRK opened at $77.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.28 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $502,219.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $643,897.19. This represents a 354.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,326 shares in the company, valued at $174,450. The trade was a 54.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 398,939 shares of company stock valued at $27,628,167 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,907,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 21.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 319,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,904,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,680,000 after purchasing an additional 151,234 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 210.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 70,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 1,228.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Rubrik News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rubrik this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Rubrik reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings of $0.16 per share on revenue of $387.1 million, both above estimates, with revenue up 39% year over year. The beat reinforces the company’s growth momentum in cybersecurity and AI-driven data resilience. Rubrik Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Management also raised guidance for both Q2 and full-year FY2027, with EPS and revenue outlooks coming in ahead of Wall Street expectations, signaling confidence in continued demand. Rubrik guidance update
  • Positive Sentiment: Rubrik’s early access to Anthropic’s Mythos Research Preview could strengthen its AI-enabled cyber resilience platform and support the long-term growth story. Rubrik gets early access to Anthropic Mythos Research Preview
  • Neutral Sentiment: Rubrik has also drawn attention from investors after a strong May rally and ongoing optimism around cybersecurity and AI partnerships, keeping sentiment constructive overall. A Look At Rubrik (RBRK) Valuation As AI And Cybersecurity Partnerships Draw Market Attention
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares, including CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap’s large June 1 sale and additional sales by directors John Wendell Thompson and Yvonne Wassenaar, which can weigh on short-term sentiment after a sharp stock run. SEC filing for Arvind Nithrakashyap sale

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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