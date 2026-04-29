DA Davidson Reiterates Neutral Rating for Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the financial services provider's stock. DA Davidson's price target indicates a potential downside of 0.83% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRMK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $42.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Brean Capital started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trustmark from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.50.

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Trustmark Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ TRMK traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 517,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $45.99.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 86.7% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1,129.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 37.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Trustmark this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue beat expectations — Trustmark reported $0.95 EPS vs. consensus $0.87 and revenue of $208.07M vs. $204.92M; margins (net margin ~19.95%) and ROE (~10.8%) remain healthy, supporting fundamentals. Zacks: TRMK Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Q1 earnings and revenue beat expectations — Trustmark reported $0.95 EPS vs. consensus $0.87 and revenue of $208.07M vs. $204.92M; margins (net margin ~19.95%) and ROE (~10.8%) remain healthy, supporting fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Trustmark announced a $0.25 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~2.2%), ex-dividend/record timing in early June; that supports income-focused shareholders and signals capital-return confidence.

Dividend declared — Trustmark announced a $0.25 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~2.2%), ex-dividend/record timing in early June; that supports income-focused shareholders and signals capital-return confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings release and investor materials available — The company filed its Q1 press release and slide deck and held its conference call; these provide detail on drivers (loan growth, margin mix, noninterest income/expense) for investors to review. BusinessWire: Trustmark Announces First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Earnings release and investor materials available — The company filed its Q1 press release and slide deck and held its conference call; these provide detail on drivers (loan growth, margin mix, noninterest income/expense) for investors to review. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings presentation available — Management’s slide deck and earnings-call presentation were published (useful for drilling into segment trends, capital levels and commentary). Seeking Alpha: TRMK Q1 Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Earnings presentation available — Management’s slide deck and earnings-call presentation were published (useful for drilling into segment trends, capital levels and commentary). Negative Sentiment: Market reaction muted/negative despite beats — shares moved lower amid the post-release trading session. Possible reasons include profit-taking after a recent run, lack of upgraded guidance or incremental concerns in the regional banking/interest-rate environment; investors should check the call transcript/slides for forward guidance and margin/loan commentary before repositioning.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation is a financial services holding company headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi. Through its principal subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank, the company provides a broad spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services. Trustmark's offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management services, residential and commercial mortgage financing, and credit card processing.

In addition to traditional banking, Trustmark offers trust and wealth management services designed to meet the needs of high-net-worth individuals, families and institutional clients.

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