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Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Dai Nippon Printing logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) shares gapped up pre-market from $9.02 to an open of $9.61 and last traded at $9.10 on light volume (1,427 shares).
  • Goldman Sachs raised the stock to a "hold" on March 2, and the consensus analyst rating remains "Hold."
  • The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion and a PE of 14.52, with recent quarterly results showing $0.19 EPS on $2.53 billion revenue, a 5.39% net margin and 8.99% ROE.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $9.61. Dai Nippon Printing shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 1,427 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dai Nippon Printing to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: DNPLY, commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.

DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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