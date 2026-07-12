Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 69.0% in June

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,925 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 48,137 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,782 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Daiichi Sankyo has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 98,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,043. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.17.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Daiichi Sankyo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.32%.Daiichi Sankyo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Daiichi Sankyo will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody‑drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

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