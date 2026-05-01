Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 66,281 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 78,484 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,253 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

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Daiichi Sankyo Trading Up 0.7%

DSNKY opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of -0.04.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Daiichi Sankyo had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daiichi Sankyo will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody‑drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

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