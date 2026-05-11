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Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Daiichi Sankyo logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Daiichi Sankyo reported quarterly earnings of $0.15 EPS and said it updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.910 EPS.
  • The company posted a 14.83% net margin and a 18.64% return on equity, while its stock rose to $17.12 in Monday trading.
  • On the analyst side, Zacks Research upgraded the stock from strong sell to hold, and MarketBeat shows an overall Buy rating.
  • Interested in Daiichi Sankyo? Here are five stocks we like better.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Daiichi Sankyo had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Daiichi Sankyo updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.910-0.910 EPS.

Daiichi Sankyo Price Performance

Daiichi Sankyo stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 255,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.25. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The stock's fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Daiichi Sankyo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Daiichi Sankyo

About Daiichi Sankyo

(Get Free Report)

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody‑drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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