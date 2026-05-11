Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Announces Earnings Results

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Daiichi Sankyo had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Daiichi Sankyo updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.910-0.910 EPS.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts: Sign Up

Daiichi Sankyo Price Performance

Daiichi Sankyo stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 255,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.25. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The stock's fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Daiichi Sankyo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Daiichi Sankyo

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody‑drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Daiichi Sankyo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Daiichi Sankyo wasn't on the list.

While Daiichi Sankyo currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here