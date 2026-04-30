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Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Daikin Industries logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually high trading volume: About 566,916 shares traded (a 61% increase from the prior session) and the stock rose to $13.95, up roughly 4.5% from the prior close of $13.46.
  • Earnings miss: Daikin reported Q results with EPS of $0.08 versus analysts' $0.11 estimate and revenue of $7.63 billion, while analysts expect around 0.57 EPS for the current year.
  • Fundamentals and valuation: Market cap ~$41.24 billion with a P/E of 22.69 and P/E/G of 2.53, a beta of 0.87, solid liquidity (current ratio 1.95, quick ratio 1.23) and low debt-to-equity (0.14).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 566,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session's volume of 352,363 shares.The stock last traded at $13.95 and had previously closed at $13.46.

Daikin Industries Stock Up 4.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Daikin Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,153.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daikin Industries will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Daikin Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daikin Industries is a Japanese multinational manufacturer best known for its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and related products. Headquartered in Osaka, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control equipment for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its portfolio spans wall‑mounted and packaged air conditioners, rooftop units, chillers, heat pumps, compressors, air purifiers and controls, as well as associated spare parts and aftermarket services.

In addition to finished HVAC systems, Daikin produces refrigerants and fluorochemical products used across the cooling industry, and it develops compressors and heat-exchange technologies that underpin its product lines.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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