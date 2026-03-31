Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Price Down 4% - Should You Sell?

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO - Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $475.00 and last traded at $470.7950. Approximately 39,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 89,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.32.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.)

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $536.27 and a 200-day moving average of $491.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 16.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter. Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) had a net margin of 104.17% and a return on equity of 25.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.)

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010 shares of the company's stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.)

Daily Journal Corporation NASDAQ: DJCO is a diversified media and technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company operates in two primary segments: legal publishing and software solutions. Its publishing arm produces the Los Angeles Daily Journal and the San Francisco Daily Journal, which provide daily coverage of legal news, court decisions, opinion pieces and public notices to attorneys, judges and legal professionals across California.

In addition to its flagship newspapers, Daily Journal Corp.

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